Heavy rain causes some New York subway stations to flood, video shows

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
New York City's aging subway system seemed to be feeling the effects of torrential downpours that drenched the city on Monday morning.
Video posted to Twitter shows water pouring from the ceilings and down the steps into subway stations throughout the city.
According to the New York City Subway system's official Twitter account, trains began bypassing the Bryant Park station due to excess water. Video showed water raining from the ceiling and from light fixtures.
New Yorkers have grown frustrated as the 150-year-old tunnel system continues ot age. According to the New York Times, delays have continued to increase as conditions continue to deteriorate. Fixes to the train system will likely continue to be in the forefront as the city votes for a new mayor this fall.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.