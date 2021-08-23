Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier.

The shooting early Monday was the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Taliban meanwhile sent fighters to the north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning advance earlier this month.

The Taliban said they retook three districts that fell the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control.

Both sides in Panjshir have said they prefer a peaceful solution to the standoff.

