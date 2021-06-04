Watch
Group of landlords asks Supreme Court to end CDC moratorium on evicting tenants

Adrian Sainz/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo buildings at Hunter Oaks Apartments undergo renovations in Memphis, Tenn. Owners of the apartment complex are among seven landlords who manage or own more than 5,000 rental units and have filed a lawsuit claiming that a national eviction moratorium has not only placed them under unfair financial strain, but also infringed on their rights as property owners. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention federal eviction moratorium initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 03, 2021
A group of landlords led by the Alabama Association of Realtors asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to end an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that temporarily stops landlords from evicting tenants who have not paid rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group submitted an emergency application to Chief Justice John Roberts stating that the current order would "prolong the severe financial burdens borne by landlords under the moratorium for the past nine months."

News of the emergency request comes after a three-judge panel issued an order on Wednesday that denied the group's request to declare the CDC's eviction moratorium unlawful.

"Landlords have been losing over $13 billion every month under the moratorium, and the total effect of the CDC’s overreach may reach up to $200 billion if it remains in effect for a year," the group stated in the emergency order.

The moratorium, which was put into place to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, is set to expire on June 30.

