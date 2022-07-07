Watch Now
Godfather actor James Caan dead at age 82

Associated Press
James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA "Hallmark Event" on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:48:45-04

Actor James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny in “The Godfather,” has died at the age of 82, his family tweeted.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet said. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

He earned an Academy Award nomination for his work in “The Godfather.” He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the role.

He also appeared in dozens of other feature films, landing his first major role in the 1965 film "The Glory Guys."

His last feature film came a year ago when he starred opposite Ellen Burstyn in "Queen Bees."

