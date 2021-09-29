Watch
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha, Neb., before an appearance as feature speaker at the Girls Inc. fundraiser luncheon. Bush married screenwriter Craig Coyne. Her father, former President George W. Bush, escorted his daughter down the aisle while her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watched the ceremony at the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 6:38 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 20:38:13-04

Barbara Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, is a new mother.

She gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on Monday in Maine.

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," George W. Bush said in a statement.

Barbara Bush, 39, has been married to Craig Louis Coyne since 2018. This is their first child together.

Cora is George and Laura Bush's fourth grandchild. Jenna Bush has three children.

Jenna posted pictures of Cora and Barbara on Instagram. She said that Cora has some cousins who are "anxiously waiting to play."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
