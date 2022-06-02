Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber dead at 38

Obit Barber Football
Paul Connors/AP
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III (24) runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of an NFL football game Dec. 25, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)
Obit Barber Football
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 10:28:41-04

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former running back Marion Barber III has died, according to the Dallas Cowboys. He was 38.

Barber is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, even without recording a 1,000-yard rushing season.

He played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.

He had issues with mental health after his career.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and found his body.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a statement, the Cowboys said they are "heartbroken" by the death of Barber.

"Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time," the organization said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL.png

What you need to know, in-depth & positive AM news | Get our good morning newsletter