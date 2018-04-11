Florida woman maced in face while working at McDonald's

High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers, Florida woman was maced in her face while working at the McDonald's on Cleveland Avenue.
This happened Saturday evening. Alisha Irons, 24, was arrested and charged with battery.
"My eyes were swollen, and I couldn't even open them for two days," Tatiana Green, 24, said.
The the victim said Irons, the girl who maced her, used to be her best friend.
"She sprayed it in my eyes. It burnt so bad, I couldn't see," Green said.
Green told Scripps station WFTX in Fort Myers it started Thursday when Iron's cousin took her bank card. Green said she reported it to Fort Myers Police. On Saturday, she said Irons showed up during her shift at McDonald's and used bear mace.
"Anything could have happened to me. I could have went blind. And it was so humiliating because I had to come out of my clothes, and I'm in my bra and panties, and I'm running around on fire," Green said.
"To be helpless, I started pouring water and soap on her to cool off and that's something no mother should have to go through," Green's mom, Crystal Hayes, said.
When initially asked for a comment, Irons referred WFTX to a rap video of herself she posted on Facebook.
She also posted a message saying "I don't regret anything ... The only thing I'll do different is mace the (expletive) when she clocked out, simple."
Irons has since bonded out of jail and lives next door to Green.
"I could hear her door shutting and it's terrifying, because I don't know what else she's going to do to me," Green said.
Fort Myers Police said a girl claiming to be related to Green was arrested after showing up to Irons' apartment and firing a gunshot in the air. When WFTX asked Green about this, she said she was in the hospital at the time.
Irons also said she knows it was wrong of her to show up to Green's place of employment, but there's more to the story.
Green is filing a restraining order against Irons.