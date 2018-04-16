Florida student calls for 'bracott' after she was told to cover up breasts with band-aids

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:38PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 6:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
A Bradenton, Florida student is calling on her fellow students to participate in a bra boycott or a "bracott" on Monday after she was pulled out of class for not wearing a bra and forced to cover up with band-aids.
The "bracott" will take place at Braden River High School on Monday. Lizzy Martinez, 17, is asking her female classmates to come to school bra-less to send a message to school administrators. She said she thinks requiring the undergarment is sexist.
Martinez is calling into question the Manatee County School District's dress code policy after the incident occurred on April 2.
Martinez said she didn't wear a bra to school that day because she had a sunburn. A dean told her to put a shirt on over her top, because she wasn’t wearing a bra. She said she complied, but the dean still wasn't satisfied and sent her to the nurse's office to put band-aids over her nipples.
The school reportedly made an announcement discouraging students from participating, saying it could impact their prom.