Florida marine researchers in Belize rescue baby manatee from 'rough waters'

Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 14:55:55-04

Research members of an aquarium in Florida are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a baby manatee in Belize.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said on its Facebook page that last week the team of researchers noticed the female calf alone in the rough waters and was having difficulty breathing.

"Young manatees can become separated from their mothers during stormy weather, as they may not be strong enough to fight strong currents in the water," the group said.

The aquarium said the Belize-based conservation organization Wildtracks provided the calf with around-the-clock care.

On its Facebook page, Wildtracks said the calf is between one and two weeks old.

"We are counting her breathes, monitoring her behavior, and crossing our fingers that she makes it...24 hours a day until she stabilizes," the group said.

The aquarium said they hope to return the animal to the wild after rehabilitation.

