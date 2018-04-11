Florida GOP Rep. Dennis Ross to retire

High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 3:08PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 3:02PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 2:59PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 2:59PM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 2:59PM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 2:55PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 2:55PM MDT expiring April 12 at 7:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 2:35PM MDT expiring April 11 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 2:35PM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 2:06PM MDT expiring April 12 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 2:06PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 11 at 8:45PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Florida Republican Rep. Dennis Ross is retiring after eight years of serving in the US House.
"After thoughtful prayer and consideration, my wife Cindy and I decided that I will not seek re-election for a fifth-term in office," Ross wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday morning.
"I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve and I look forward to the next chapter of my life which will include, in some way, continued public service."
Ross wrote that he plans on returning to Lakeland, Florida, the district he represents, and practicing law.
The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report on Ross' retirement.
"Eight years takes its time on you. ... There's got to be an exit strategy at some point," Ross, who was elected in 2010, told the newspaper.
The retirement announcement of Ross, who joined House leadership in 2014 as senior deputy majority whip, comes the same day that House Speaker Paul Ryan said he won't seek re-election and will hang up his gavel after this year.