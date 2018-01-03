Fire breaks out near Hillary, Bill Clinton's home in New York

A small fire broke out in a US Secret Service facility on the property of the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, on Wednesday.

The building was not connected to the home of the former US President and former US Secretary of State, and the Clintons were not there at the time of the fire, Hillary Clinton Communications Director Nick Merrill tweeted.

The fire was put out and nobody was injured, said Sgt. Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department.

The former first couple bought the home before Hillary Clinton's successful 2000 run for a US Senate seat. Chappaqua is about 40 miles north of New York City.