Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vandals struck an anti-abortion group's office on Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on one of the walls.

Police said two Molotov cocktails were found at the building, but it's unclear what caused the fire at the building.

No arrests have been made. Police said they do not currently have any suspects in what's described as an arson investigation.

The lobbying group's president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Tanya Atkinson, condemned the attack.

“At Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the health and safety of patients and health center staff is our top priority. Our work to protect continued access to reproductive care is rooted in love. We condemn all forms of violence and hatred within our communities. We recognize this is an uncertain time for many of our patients. Planned Parenthood will continue to provide essential health care to those who come to us for care, in a safe and supportive environment–no matter what.”

This story was originally reported by The Associated Press and TMJ4 Staff.