Fight breaks out in stands between Brewers, Cubs fans on Friday night

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in dramatic fashion Friday night -- but the real drama appeared to be in the upper-level stands of Miller Park.

Ben Campion witnessed the fight and captured it on the cell phone. It shows two fans brawling in the upper deck in right field. One person was wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey -- the other person became shirtless. The video shows the two fans falling into fans who were sitting in different sections.

Right now, there is no word on if anyone was arrested in the scuffle.