Fight breaks out in stands between Brewers, Cubs fans on Friday night

Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Ben Campion witnessed the fight and captured it on the cell phone. It shows two fans brawling in the upper deck in right field. One person was wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey -- the other person became shirtless. The video shows the two fans falling into fans who were sitting in different sections.
Right now, there is no word on if anyone was arrested in the scuffle.