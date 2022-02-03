FedEx warns of shipping delays due to US winter storms

Severe winter weather that has spread across the United States this week could cause delays with your packages.

FedEx's Memphis, Tennessee headquarters is under an ice storm warning as the company tries to avoid any disruptions in deliveries.

The company says it's keeping an eye on the weather, but the safety of employees comes first.

FedEx released a service statement on its website which said, "FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to freezing rain in the Memphis area and snow in the Indianapolis area. The storm has created potentially hazardous operating conditions and the safety of our team members remains our number one priority. Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of February 3, 2022. Contingency plans are in place and we are prepared to provide the best possible service as conditions allow. Operational impacts to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions."

A major winter storm has left more than 200,000 homes and businesses without power across the U.S. The multiday storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and triggered weather warnings from Texas to the Northeast. Power companies have struggled to keep pace with freezing rain and snow that weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines.

Travelers also are dealing with thousands of canceled flights around the U.S. The storm's path stretched further from the central U.S. on Thursday into more of the South and Northeast. Forecasters say more heavy snow is expected, while heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.

This story was originally published by Dave Briggs of Newsy. The Associated Press contributed to this report.