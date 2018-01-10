Federal judge's ruling gives win for DACA supporters

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:28PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:28PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:25PM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:40PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 6:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
On a day congressional Republicans discussed using the rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as leverage for immigration reform, a federal judge in California ruled that the DACA program must be maintained.
The federal judge said that DACA protections shall remain in place, pending further appeals.
In September, President Donald Trump rolled back President Barack Obama's executive order to give some legal status to some undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children. This executive order prevented those granted status under DACA from being deported unless they committed a serious crime. While Trump has said he would like to continue offering legal protection to these undocumented immigrants, he would like it to be part of a broader immigration package.
But a federal judge says that a rollback would cause "administrative confusion and simply provoke many thousands of individual lawsuits all over the country."
The ruling would allow for those who protection was set to expire to renew their application for protected status.