FBI sought Trump's communications with his personal lawyer regarding Access Hollywood

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 4:12AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 4:12AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 3:56AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:45AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 2:27AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 12:01AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 11:52PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
FBI sought Trump's communications with his personal lawyer regarding Access Hollywood
3:51 PM, Apr 11, 2018
3:52 PM, Apr 11, 2018
FBI agents who raided the home, office and hotel of Donald Trump's personal lawyer sought communications that Trump had with attorney Michael Cohen and others regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women, which surfaced a month before the election, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The warrant's specific reference to Trump is the first known direct mention of the President in a search warrant, and sources said it appeared in connection with "Access Hollywood."
One of the sources said the warrant also referenced an investigation into wire fraud and bank fraud. CNN previously reported FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cellphone, business files and financial documents, according to the source.
The search warrant also sought communications between then-candidate Trump and his associates regarding efforts to prevent disclosure of the tape, according to one of the sources. In addition, investigators wanted records and communications concerning other potential negative information about the candidate that the campaign would have wanted to contain ahead of the election. The source said the warrant was not specific about what this additional information would be.
The warrant is the first indication that investigators suspect there was any effort to suppress the tape. It is not clear Cohen played any role in the Access Hollywood controversy.
An attorney for Cohen didn't respond immediately to request for comment. Cohen's attorney has said the search was carried out on behalf of the US attorney's office in Manhattan in part because of a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.
The warrant itself also tracks very closely to information already known about efforts by Trump's team to suppress negative information about Stormy Daniels, a porn star who alleges a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007, the source said. There were no other women beyond Daniels and McDougal named in the warrant in regard to the President, the source said.
Three sources with knowledge believe that the information sought was not just to target Cohen but was also clearly aimed at discovering what Trump knew, if anything, about these efforts and any potential involvement he may have had in keeping the information from going public.
Trump has denied relationships with both Daniels and McDougal.
A source with knowledge of the matter said NBCUniversal, which produces "Access," has not been contacted by Mueller's office or the Southern District of New York. There has been no subpoena, the source said.
An NBC spokesman declined to comment.
The circumstances of the leaked Access Hollywood tape remain something of a mystery. NBC has long held that it was about to broadcast the tape when The Washington Post obtained and published it.