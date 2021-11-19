FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa's remains

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa has turned to land near a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

The FBI says it obtained a search warrant to "conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway."

The work was done in late October.

In a statement to the Associated Press, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices, searched on Oct. 25 and 26.

Schneider declined to offer any more details.

Hoffa was last seen in 1975 when he was supposed to meet with reputed mob figures at a suburban Detroit restaurant.

According to the news outlet, Hoffa met Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano.

The latest effort appears to be tied to interviews given by a man named Frank Cappola.

He says his father, Paul Cappola, explained how he buried Hoffa's remains in a barrel in Jersey City in 1975.

At the time, Cappola explained in 2020 that his late father buried the steel drum 100 yards from the landfill, then placed 15 to 30 steel drums on top of it, the news outlet reported.

Both Cappolas are deceased.