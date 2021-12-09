Watch
Father, son arrested in wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - Seen in a long camera exposure, chimneys stand at residences leveled by the Caldor Fire along Highway 50 on Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that David Scott Smith and his son, Travis Shane Smith, are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday that David Scott Smith and his son Travis Shane Smith are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed.

Mark Reichel is the attorney for both men and says reckless arson includes starting a blaze by accident but “to such a degree that it was considered reckless.”

The fire, named the Caldor Fire, burned more than 300 square miles to the Nevada border. It threatened ski resorts and other recreational areas.

