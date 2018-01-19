Family's $200 photoshoot turns into meme thanks to photoshop fail

Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 3:17PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
When the Zaring family paid a professional photographer more than $200 for a family photo shoot, they most likely thought they'd be getting a family keepsake. Instead, they would end up giving thousands of internet users a laugh.
According to Pam and Dave Zaring's Facebook account, the Missouri family of five hired the photographer last year to capture group and individual shots on a sunny, clear day last year. According to Pam and Dave, the photographer decided to retouch the photos due to intense shadows.
The result? A family stuck in limbo between Pixar and reality.
"I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can't make this stuff up.....again, this is NOT a joke - final product," the Zarings wrote on Facebook.
According to USA Today, the photographer was originally not planning on releasing the photos due to the intense shadows. After nearly a year of back-and-forth the photographer finally provided the family with a disc and prints of the heavily-photoshopped images.
Pam Zaring told USA Today that while she has not received a refund, she isn't upset with the photographer. She said her family has had fun with the pictures, and that they've gotten "so much laughter out of them."
Zaring's original post has been shared more than 400,000 times on Facebook.