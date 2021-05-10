Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Famed German architect Helmut Jahn killed in Illinois bike accident

items.[0].image.alt
M. SPENCER GREEN/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2004 file photo, architect Helmut Jahn walks through a vacant lot on Chicago's near north side. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)
Helmut Jahn
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 13:21:42-04

CHICAGO (AP) — A prominent German architect who designed Chicago’s state government building and worked on the design of the FBI headquarters in Washington has been killed in a bike accident in Illinois.

Police say Helmut Jahn was pronounced dead at the scene after two vehicles struck the bicycle, which had failed to stop at a stop sign.

The crash happened in Campton Hills, which is about 55 miles west of Chicago.

The driver of one of the vehicles was treated at a hospital.

Jahn was born in Germany in 1940 and moved to Chicago in 1966.

One of his more controversial buildings was the James R. Thompson Building, a glass-sheathed, Illinois government office building in Chicago’s Loop that opened in 1985. It was put up for sale last week.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting