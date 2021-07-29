Watch
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press conference in Washington. McCarrick, the once-influential American cardinal who was defrocked after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s, court records show. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
cardinal Theodore McCarrick
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 29, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — Disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts in 1974.

Court documents show that McCarrick is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

McCarrick was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children.

An attorney for the man alleging the abuse by McCarrick says he is the first cardinal in the U.S. to ever be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor.

A lawyer for McCarrick told The Associated Press that they "look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom" and declined further comment.

