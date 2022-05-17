Emergency funding bill introduced to address formula shortage

Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut introduced legislation Tuesday to approve emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage.

DeLauro’s bill, HR 7790, would provide the FDA with $28 million to use for resources to address the funding and to help prevent the shortage from happening again.

One effort would include purchasing formula from Europe and Mexico, from facilities that are approved by the FDA.

The Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act would also provide resources to the FDA so that it can prevent fraudulent products to enter the marketplace. It would also help the agency increase its inspection staff.

The funding would be available until late September of 2023.

The Biden administration has already taken steps to fight the shortage, including reaching an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott.

The company said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.

