Elsa weakens back to tropical storm ahead of expected landfall Wednesday

Elsa weakened back down to a tropical storm overnight Tuesday ahead of its expected landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m. ET, Elsa was moving northward just off the coast of Florida, continuing its northward track parallel to the state's western shoreline. The system currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, just under the 75 mph threshold for a category 1 hurricane.

Elsa briefly again became a hurricane on Tuesday evening, but its winds have slowed as it moves closer and closer to shore.

The National Hurricane Center expects Elsa's path to move eastward as it approaches Florida's "Big Bend" — the Apalachee Bay region where the Florida peninsula becomes the Florida panhandle. Elsa's landfall in the Big Bend region is expected to occur Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center says that Elsa will continue to bring life-threatening storm surge to Florida's west coast on Wednesday, as well as hurricane conditions throughout the morning.

Portions of the Florida coast have issued a hurricane warning in advance of Elsa, and many businesses and residents have prepared.

Later on Wednesday, the NHC forecasts that Elsa will begin moving northeast toward Georgia and South Carolina, bring "heavy rainfall" and possible "flash and urban flooding" to coastal areas.

From there, it will hug the Eastern Seaboard, bringing heavy rains and winds to North Carolina, coastal Virginia and beyond. The NHC says the northeast and New England should expect heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.

Elsa has already proven to be deadly after claiming the lives of three people in the Caribbean over the weekend.