Drought-stricken California pounded by massive storm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to 380,000 utility customers and causing mudflows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state.

According to CBS News, meteorologists are calling it a "bomb cyclone" where at least 24 MB in pressure is dropped by a system in a span of 24 hours or less.

Drenching showers and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river.

That's a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean.

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 99,000 residents are without power in California.

Authorities closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Dixie Fire burn scar.

The weather service said Sunday was San Francisco's 4th wettest day dating back to the Gold Rush years.

According to CBS News, at least two people were killed in Washington State when a tree fell on a vehicle in King County.

Residents in Northern California saw up to ten inches of rain in just 24 hours, the news outlet reported.

The New York Times reported that a winter weather warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday with heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada through Tuesday morning.