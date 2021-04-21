Watch
DOJ to announce investigation into police practices in Minneapolis, AP source says

John Minchillo/AP
Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 09:56:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.

The Black man’s death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

This story is developing and will be updated.

