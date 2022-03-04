Doctors say toddler has rare and interesting condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome'

An adorable toddler in Georgia has been diagnosed with a rare type of hair that causes it to change drastically and become hard to brush or comb.

16-month-old Locklan Samples was born with jet-black hair similar to his mother's, but when he was 6 months old it changed dramatically to a "peach fuzz," Locklan's family told People magazine.

The color wasn't that much of a surprise for the family, but the texture was because it's so unique and different from that of his other family members.

Locklan's mother saw someone in a comment on Instagram mention a condition called “uncombable hair syndrome.” Locklan's pediatrician had not heard of the condition and referred the boy to Emory Hospital in Atlanta

So they went to see the specialist and the boy's mother, Katelyn Samples, told People magazine, “We went to see her and she said she’d only seen this once in 19 years.” Samples said the doctor “didn’t think it was 'uncombable hair syndrome' because of how rare it is, but they took samples and a pathologist looked at it under a special microscope.” That was when the diagnosis was confirmed.

Lockland had joined a small group of people considered to have the syndrome.

The family says everywhere they go people are fascinated by his hair. They are documenting their journey on Instagram at @Uncombable_Locks