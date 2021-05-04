Disney+ to celebrate Star Wars Day with new series, 'The Simpsons' crossover

Tuesday marks the annual Star Wars Day, so may the fourth be with you!

May 4 is a day for "Star Wars" fans to celebrate everything about a galaxy far, far away.

And Disney+ has a way for you to celebrate the day.

This year, Disney+ is celebrating the big day by releasing an all-new Star Wars series, a Star Wars-themed "The Simpsons" short and more.

According to Variety, the streaming platform will release “Star Wars”-themed “Simpsons” short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap."

Variety reported that Disney+ would stream the new content on May 4 at 3 a.m. ET.

According to Deadline, the streaming platform and Lucasfilm corroborated on original artwork that would take over the service for several days, beginning May 4.