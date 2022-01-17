Watch
NewsNational

Actions

DirecTV set to drop One America News Network when their contract expires

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
One America News (OAN) White House Correspondent Chanel Rion stands towards the back of the room as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chanel Rion
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 14:57:23-05

DirecTV says it plans to drop the right-wing TV channel One America News Network. The satellite television provider's move is expected to significantly shrink the reach of the channel loyal to former President Donald Trump.

OAN's owner, Herring Networks Inc., was notified of the decision and told DirectTV would cease to carry the network's two channels after their contract expires. A Friday report from Bloomberg confirmed the news and noted that the other channel, A Wealth of Entertainment, which is a lifestyle channel, would in fact be dropped as well.

In a statement to USA Today, DirecTV said, “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires."

Herring Networks' contract reportedly ends in April, as Bloomberg reported, but a spokesperson for DirecTV declined to confirm a date to USA Today.

OAN has been criticized for spreading misinformation including Trump's claim that he won the 2020 election.

Herring Networks did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360wildfirerelieffund.png

Local News

Help your neighbors in Boulder County | donate to Denver7 Gives and stay local