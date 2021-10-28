Watch
Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 file photo, smoke and steam rise from towers at the coal-fired Urumqi Thermal Power Plant in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 28, 2021
Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”

In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction.

"You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies," the dinosaur says.

The climate summit will bring together leaders from the U.S., France, Italy and numerous other countries in an effort to tackle climate change.

"Countries are being asked to come forward with ambitious 2030 emissions reductions targets that align with reaching net zero by the middle of the century," the website for the summit says.

World leaders are also being asked to protect communities, natural habitats and restore ecosystems.

The summit begins Sunday.

