Diet Coke gets a new can design and four new flavors
1:14 PM, Jan 10, 2018
Coca-Cola is hoping its four new flavors of Diet Coke will tickle the taste buds of a younger audience.
Starting in two weeks, you can buy Diet Coke in Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.
They will come in a skinnier silver can, reminiscent of Red Bull's. And the company may have had another drink in mind when it mixed up the flavors -- LaCroix seltzer, which has attracted exactly the audience Coke is after.
Coke wasn't shy about which customers it's targeting.
"Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side," said Rafael Acevedo, the group director for Diet Coke in North America. "We're making the brand more relatable and more authentic."
Another Diet Coke executive said the company cast a "broad flavor net" after examining what Millennials are eating and drinking, and tested everything from spicy notes to exotic fruits.
But in general, consumer appetite for soda, both regular and diet, is shrinking. People are turning away from the artificial sweeteners used to flavor diet sodas -- including the new Diet Coke flavors.
In a note published on Tuesday, the research group Cowen reported that diet soda sales fell 2% in the last three months of 2017. In that period, Diet Coke sales fell by 4% and Diet Pepsi by 8%.
Other sodas have tried this strategy: Pepsi sought to appeal to younger drinkers last year with a disastrous ad featuring Kendall Jenner offering a soda to a police officer on a protest line. After a backlash, the company apologized and pulled the ad.
Companies like Coke might want to focus on sparkling water instead of new diet drinks.
Cowen noted that over that same period in 2017, National Beverage Corp., which makes LaCroix, reported that sales improved 43% in the sparkling and still flavored water category.