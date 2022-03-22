Denver Zoo welcomes rare antelope calf

DENVER — Meet Winston, the Denver Zoo's newest eastern bongo, which is a rare species of antelope from Kenya.

This calf was born to parents Fern and Howard at the Denver Zoo on March 5. He's been behind the scenes at the zoo since his birth. As the weather warms up, zookeepers will start to introduce him to the rest of the herd.

Winston will join the four other eastern bongos at the Denver Zoo, which aside from his mother and father, includes Calvin, 2, and Columbine, 6.

The critically endangered eastern bongo is usually found in rainforests in a mountain forested region of central Kenya, according to the zoo. They are far less common than the western bongo. When fully grown, they can stand between 3.5 and 4.5 feet tall, 7 to 10 feet long, and weigh between 460 and 900 pounds. Female bongos have just one calf at a time.

While leopards are their natural predators, their current main predators are humans, according to the Denver Zoo. They live between 19 and 21 years with managed care.

To visit the bongo exhibit, go to the Central Ranges area of the zoo between Predator Ridge and Toyota Elephant Passage.