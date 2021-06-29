Death toll from Surfside condo collapse up to 12, 149 people still missing

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday evening during a press conference that the death toll from a collapse condominium tower had risen to 12 after first responders pulled an additional body from the rubble.

Cava said rescue crews recovered the body on Tuesday.

She added that 149 people remain unaccounted for, and 125 have been accounted for following the Thursday morning collapse.

According to Cava, all 11 of those confirmed to have died in the collapse have been identified. They are:



Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Luis Bermudez, 26

Rescuers continue their valiant efforts to search beneath the fallen 12-story wing of the Champlain Towers condo building.

According to the Associated Press, a grand jury investigation will be pursued by prosecutors, officials said.

Cava said earlier Tuesday at a news conference that she fully supports such an investigation, the AP reported.

On Tuesday, the White House said President Joe Biden would travel to Surfside on Thursday.