Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti has climbed sharply, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured.

The updated figures Sunday from Haiti's Office of Civil Protection follow a previous count of 304 dead.

The earthquake struck the country's southwestern area, almost razing some towns.

The disaster added to the plight of Haitians, who already were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, deepening poverty, and a presidential assassination.

And there are fears the widespread damage will worsen by early next week, with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday.