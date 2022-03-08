Watch
Daylight saving time is back: Clocks 'spring forward' this Sunday

Charles Krupa/AP
Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for months ahead, as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Spring Forward
Posted at 9:58 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 11:58:47-05

Daylight saving time returns this weekend.

On Sunday, Americans lose one hour of sleep but gain an hour of evening light when clocks "spring forward" an hour, starting at 2 a.m. local time.

According to the Department of Transportation, the purpose of daylight saving time is that it saves energy, saves lives and prevents traffic injuries, and reduces crime.

Several states and territories in the U.S. do not observe it, including the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, Arizona, and Hawaii.

According to Time and Date, daylight saving time originated in Germany on April 30, 1916.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted year-round daylight saving time in the United States.

Clocks will "fall back" when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.

