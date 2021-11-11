Watch
Craft brewer Bell's Brewery sold to Australia's Lion

Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 7:57 AM, Nov 11, 2021
The U.S. beer industry has one less independent brewer.

Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery said Wednesday it is being acquired by Australian brewer Lion, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kirin Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Lion will join Bell’s with Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing, which it acquired in 2019.

Together, the companies will vault to the top of the U.S. craft beer market in off-premise — or non-restaurant — sales volumes, edging out competitors like Sierra Nevada and Blue Moon.

The move comes amid declining U.S. beer sales as younger drinkers flock to seltzers and other options.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
