Craft brewer Bell's Brewery sold to Australia's Lion

The U.S. beer industry has one less independent brewer.

Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery said Wednesday it is being acquired by Australian brewer Lion, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kirin Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Lion will join Bell’s with Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing, which it acquired in 2019.

Together, the companies will vault to the top of the U.S. craft beer market in off-premise — or non-restaurant — sales volumes, edging out competitors like Sierra Nevada and Blue Moon.

The move comes amid declining U.S. beer sales as younger drinkers flock to seltzers and other options.