COVID-19 ICU nurse wins top award, or is it a hoax?

Nurses in the ER and ICU are among the hardest working people of this pandemic, treating people every day who have COVID-19.

So an honor would be a great thing. But is it really an honor?

Anderson North is a front line ICU nurse, who contacted us after receiving what appeared to be an award for her brave work.

"I just got done with work, and checked my mail, and it was from America's Top Nurse, like America's Top Model," she said.

The group said it was an "exclusive opportunity reserved for a select group of nurses."

North felt special.

"It's my calling, and just to be appreciated and get that, that little thing, was so exciting," she said.

It has been a tough year for North, and nurses like her, dealing with COVID patients every day.

So she was thrilled to be honored for her work, until she read the details.

"They asked for a membership. And they need your credit card information. And there's an annual membership."

Who is this group?

America's Top Nurse is part of the International Nurses Association, a trade group that's generated more than 80 complaints at the Better Business Bureau.

Complaints say the so-called "prestigious nursing award" turned out to be a credit card charge ranging from $400 to $800, and the nurse's name in an online book.

It's not affiliated with the well respected American Nurses Association.

We called and emailed the Islip, New York based International Nurses Association, but no one got back to us.

North was disappointed, saying "as much as nurses do to help other people, that's just unfair."

It's not a scam, but many nurses say it's not much of an award, as you have to pay for it.

No matter what profession you are in, if you receive an invitation for an award or honor, see if there are hidden charges, so you don't waste your money.

