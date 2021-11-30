Watch
Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Cosby’s conviction. In a petition filed Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 they wrote that courts should not equate a supposed promise made by a former prosecutor to lifetime immunity. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 7:26 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 21:26:57-05

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case and restore his conviction.

They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

In a petition released Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity.

The state’s high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

He spent nearly three years in prison before his conviction was overturned.

In response to the request from the prosecutors, a spokesperson for Cosby said the district attorney's office is "unwilling to accept its epic loss," CNN reports.

