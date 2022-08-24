Coroner identifies body found in California lake as missing teen

Authorities in Northern California say the body found in a car in a lake over the weekend belongs to 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.

On Tuesday, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the girl's identity was confirmed during an autopsy conducted by the department's coroner.

"The Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," the department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

USA Today reported that officials have not released information about how the Truckee, California, teen's vehicle ended up in the water.

Rodni was reported missing on Aug. 6, after she attended a party with 200-300 others at a Sierra Nevada campground, the Associated Press reported.

On Sunday, Placer County Sheriff's Office said the search-and-rescue group Adventures with Purpose notified them after they found a body in a car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, near where the teen went missing.

Authorities have not released her cause and manner of death, and the results from toxicology reports are still pending, the news outlets reported.