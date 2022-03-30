White House launches one-stop website for COVID-19 information

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the rollout of a new website that will help Americans find COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

People will also be able to find status updates on infection rates where they live.

The White House describes covid.gov, as a “one-stop” website to find COVID-19 information.

One new feature will include a “Test-to-Treat” locator, that helps people find pharmacies and community health centers that provide coronavirus testing.

In a fact sheet, the White House states that, “the Administration has already launched over 2,000 of these sites,” as well as more than 240 sites across Veteran’s Health Administration and Defense Department facilities.

There will also be new Test-to-Treat locations in Indian Health Service Facilities, as well as other communities that are considered hard-hit and high-risk.

President Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of the new website.

He will also receive his second booster shot during the announcement.

This comes a day after the FDA and CDC gave adults 50 and older the green light to receive a second booster dose if they so choose.

"This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.