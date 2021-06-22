Reports: WH to concede it will not meet goal of having 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4

The Biden administration on Tuesday will concede that it will likely miss its current goal to have 70% of U.S. adults partially vaccinated by July 4, according to NBC News and PBS.

During a briefing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, White House COVID-19 response team coordinator Jeff Zients will reportedly tell the country that the U.S. will likely fall short of the goal set by President Joe Biden in early May.

However, Zients is prepared to defend the Biden administration's work in getting shots in arms, pointing to the fact that 70% of Americans 30 and older have been vaccinated and adding that the administration is on track to vaccinate 70% of Americans 27 and older by July 4.

Zients will also defend the Biden administration's record by pointing to the fact that new cases of COVID-19 and deaths linked to the virus have dropped to their lowest levels since March 2020.

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain defended the Biden administration's work on Tuesday morning shortly after the NBC News and PBS reports broke.

"150 million Americans fully vaccinated, 70% of everyone over 30 with one shot -- and more to come before July 4th," he tweeted.

Tuesday's press conference comes just weeks after Biden announced several White House partnerships for vaccination incentive programs with several large companies. Among those incentive programs were sweepstakes entries for those who got vaccinated at several large retail chains, free beer when the U.S. reaches the 70% threshold and free tickets to sports games for those who get vaccinated at mobile clinics.

Biden also partnered with nationwide childcare providers to offer free drop-in care so parents could get the vaccine, offered tax credits to small- and medium-sized businesses who provided time off to employees who got vaccinated and partnered with Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to vaccination clinics.

The Biden administration easily met two previous vaccine goals set by the president. Following his election, Biden said he hoped to deliver 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office. His administration met that goal just 58 days into his term.

Biden then doubled that goal to 200 million doses in his first 100 days in office, a milestone he reached with about a week to spare.

This story is breaking and will be updated.