Poll finds most Americans apprehensive about return to normal

Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 19, 2021
A poll sponsored by healthinsurance.com and conducted by RMG Research found that even after getting vaccinated, 62% of Americans said they’re apprehensive about “life returning to normal.”

The same percentage of Americans say they’re also still afraid of getting COVID-19.

The poll found a sizable majority, 68%, plan on getting vaccinated.

Here are other takeaways from the poll:

  • 41% still won't feel comfortable indoors without a mask even if everyone is vaccinated
  • 39% say there are things about "pandemic life" that they will miss
  • 29% are most looking forward to hanging out with friends and family
  • 22% are most looking forward to not having to wear a mask
  • 19% are most looking forward to going on vacation
