New Jersey, Delaware ending mandates requiring masks in schools next month

The governors of New Jersey and Delaware both plan to lift statewide mask requirements in schools next month in a major step toward getting back to normal as the omicron surge drops off.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to announce Monday that his state's mandate will end March 7, according to his office. It is not clear whether individual school districts can continue to require masks.

In the neighboring state of Delaware, fellow Democratic Gov. John Carney announced that the state would be ending its mandate requiring masks in schools on March 31. In that same announcement, Carney said that he would end a universal mandate that required masks indoors on Friday.

"I want to be clear about this point - COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations. But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster," Carney said in a statement.

New Jersey and Delaware are just two of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

New Jersey's rule has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020. Delaware re-instituted masks in schools in early January to combat the spread of the omicron variant.