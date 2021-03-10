Kroger mistakenly gave out 'empty' shots instead of COVID-19 vaccine at Virginia store

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Multiple "empty" shots were mistakenly administered at a Central Virginia Kroger to people who thought they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mistake was reported at the Midlothian, Virginia, location.

Allison McGee, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said one of Kroger's "The Little Clinic" teams administered shots , which she described as being "empty" instead of the COVID-19 vaccine as an "honest mistake." Earlier in the day, company officials said saline shots were administered instead of the vaccine.

"This was immediately addressed with the TLC team and all vaccinators were retrained and reminded of our current vaccination policies," McGee said.

Kroger did not clarify exactly how many people were impacted but said it was a "small number of individuals."

“All impacted customers were contacted and have now received the COVID-19 vaccine,” McGee said in a statement. “We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers.”

Kroger has not answered how the mistake happened.

This article was written by Tyler Layne for WTVR.