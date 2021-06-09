Joints for jabs: Washington state allows dispensaries to offer free weed to those who get vaccinated

In the hopes of boosting the vaccination rate in the state, officials in Washington state have given approval for marijuana dispensaries to offer free weed to those who have gotten their COVID-19 shot.

KIRO-TV in Seattle reports that Washington's Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) approved the "Joints for Jabs" promotion on Tuesday. It offers one pre-rolled joint to any customer 21 and over who's gotten a COVID-19 shot.

According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, the offer will expire on July 12.

Washington isn't the first state to offer free marijuana to vaccinated residents. Earlier this year, officials in Arizona approved a similar promotion.

According to Bloomberg, Washington has delivered enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to cover 54% of its population.

Washington's promotion is just the latest incentive scheme instituted in the hopes of boosting the vaccination rate across the country. The White House has partnered with several large companies and urged them to offer everything from sweepstakes drawings to free tickets to free beer.

West Virginia gave younger residents a $100 savings bond if they got vaccinated. Ohio offered vaccinated residents the chance to enter a lottery for a $1 million prize or free college tuition — a promotion that several other states, including Washington, have copied.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 64% of adults in the U.S. are partially vaccinated. Biden has set a goal to have 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.