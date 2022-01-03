FDA approves Pfizer vaccine booster shot for kids as young as 12

The Food and Drug Administration has issued approval for a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first booster shot to receive emergency authorization for young teens and pre-teens.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in adolescents in May, and the CDC has recommended adults seek a booster shot six months after their final dose. That means that many teens will immediately be eligible for additional shots as soon as they are available.

The move comes as the U.S. deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. While the new strain has shown to be slightly more resistant to vaccines, health officials say vaccines and booster shots offer significant protection against severe disease and death.