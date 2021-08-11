CDC now urging all pregnant people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as delta surges

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now advising all pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new data on the matter.

“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

The CDC said Wednesday that a new study found no increased risk of miscarriage after COVID-19 vaccination during early pregnancy.

“These findings can help inform discussions about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy between pregnant people (and) health care providers,” wrote the CDC.

Previously, the agency had encouraged pregnant people to consider vaccination because the shots can help protect them from severe illness.

The CDC says pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people.

The new guidance from the CDC aligns with recommendations from top obstetrician groups, like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), which have recommended all people receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including pregnant and lactating individuals.

The updated guidance for pregnant people comes as the delta variant contributes to a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, especially in the unvaccinated population.

The U.S. is also seeing troubling numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be becoming seriously ill with the virus, The Associated Press reports.