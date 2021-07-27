CDC to recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging, reports say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a reversal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to recommend that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

That’s according to multiple reports, including The Washington Post and The Associated Press, who say the new recommendations are set to be announced Tuesday.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky is scheduled to provide an update to the media on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at about 3 p.m. ET.

The reported new recommendations come as parts of the country see COVID-19 cases climb due in large part to the rise in the more transmissible delta variant.

This story is breaking and will be updated.