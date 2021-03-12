Menu

Biden: Attacks on Asian Americans 'must stop'

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 20:46:04-05

President Joe Biden condemned the violence Asian Americans have endured since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, saying “it is wrong, it is un-American and it must stop.”

Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The address was his first prime-time speech as president.

Biden is lamenting an uptick of reports of “vicious” attacks and harassment against Asian Americans that’s been reported since the start of the pandemic one year ago.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province. Some critics say the former president’s language has stoked the violence against Asian Americans.

