2 months before Olympics, US advises against traveling to Japan due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Japan on Monday, urging Americans not to travel to the country due to its high level of coronavirus infections.

The advisory comes less than two months before the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 23, further casting doubt about how safe the summer games will be.

The State Department issued the advisory after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised its travel notice for Japan to a “Level 4,” meaning COVID-19 levels are “very high.”

The advisory even applies to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan,” wrote the CDC in a notice.

#Japan Travel Advisory: Level 4 - Do not travel due to COVID-19-related restrictions. The CDC issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in Japan. There are restrictions in place affecting U.S. citizen entry into Japan. https://t.co/Soq2SIfeMJ pic.twitter.com/UTQAQqQC5O — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) May 24, 2021

If you must travel to Japan, though, the CDC says to get fully vaccinated beforehand to protect yourself as much as possible.

The CDC also says those who do travel to Japan should follow recommendations or requirements in the country, including wearing face coverings and social distancing.

The State Department says travelers to Japan should also avoid contact with sick people, practice good hygiene like keeping hands clean, and discuss travel with a healthcare provider beforehand.

As for returning to the U.S. from Japan, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan say all airline passengers to the U.S. 2 years old and up must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of travel. Alternatively, travelers to the U.S. may provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.