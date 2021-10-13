Congressman says US expected to reopen land border to vaccinated Canadians in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States is expected to open the land border to vaccinated Canadians in November, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).

Congressman Higgins issued this statement:

At long last, there is action by the United States to open the doors and welcome back our Canadian neighbors.



A robust cross-border exchange between the United States and Canada is fundamental to our binational relationship and mutually beneficial to our nations’ citizens, businesses and economies. Strong vaccination rates in Canada made the continued border shutdown absurd and unjustifiable.



For months now we’ve heard from businesses that are suffering and families distraught over the separation imposed by the continued border shutdown. The sigh of relief coming from Northern Border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge.



Border communities await further details from the administration with great expectation, and I will continue to advocate for a more fully and freely open border to both governments, sooner rather than later.



U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says the border will reopen by "early November."

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end. Very soon, the link between New York and our northern neighbors will finally be re-established, reuniting families, bolstering businesses, and ending a frustrating cycle of waiting for everyone involved,” says Sen. Schumer.

According to Higgins, proof of vaccination will be required.

The border closed in March 2020. The land border reopened to vaccinated Americans in August.

This story was originally reported on WKBW.com.

